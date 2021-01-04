Figures revealed as EFL club move to prevent Rangers landing transfer target

Preston have offered midfielder Daniel Johnson a deal worth around £17,000 a week as they look to prevent him joining Rangers on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for North End over the past few years, and his form has caught the eye of the Glasgow giants, who were keen on bringing him to Ibrox prior to the season starting.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, but with Johnson’s contract expiring in a matter of months, Rangers are able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement right now.

The Championship side are desperate to keep the left-footer though, and Football Insider have revealed that a ‘club-record’ offer of around £17k a week has been put to Johnson as they look to secure his long-term future.

It remains to be seen what the former Aston Villa man will decide to do, but he would be missed by Alex Neil if he doesn’t extend his stay at Deepdale.

Johnson hit 12 goals in the Championship last season, whilst he has managed three so far in the current campaign, which includes two in his last four.

The verdict

This is a real sign of intent from Preston that they are serious about keeping Johnson, and he is going to have a big decision to make in the coming days and weeks.

The appeal of Rangers, and probably Champions League football next season, is obvious, but Preston has been a good fit for the player over the years.

Ultimately, it’s down to the individual and it will be interesting to see what the outcome is.

