Figures revealed as Celtic consider transfer swoop for Sheffield United man

Celtic are willing to pay up to £8m for George Baldock, although Sheffield United would want a higher fee before they consider cashing in on the right-back.

The 28-year-old has been an influential player for the Blades over the years, starring as they won promotion and then spent two years in the Premier League.

Such form has attracted attention, with reports claiming that Ange Postecoglou wants to bring Baldock to Parkhead as he prepares to start life in charge of the Glasgow giants.

And, further details have emerged in Celtic’s pursuit, with the Sheffield Star revealing that the Scottish side would go up to £8m in order to sign the player.

However, the same update states that the Championship side would not entertain such an offer, meaning that a deal looks unlikely for the player right now.

Sheffield United will feel they are in the strongest position when it comes to negotiating with Celtic as Baldock only signed a new deal at Bramall Lane last year, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

The verdict

Firstly, Celtic desperately need a new right-back so it’s no surprise to see they have been linked with Baldock as he would be a real upgrade on what they have at the club right now.

But, it’s hard to see this deal happening because of the finances involved, which this update touches on. Celtic aren’t willing to go beyond £8m, which is a significant sum for a Scottish side, whilst the Blades want more.

Whilst talks can take place to try and come to an agreement, it would be a shock if Baldock did move north of the border.

