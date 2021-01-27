Figures revealed as Arsenal & Burnley consider swoop for Stoke City talent

Stoke City will not consider selling promising defender Nathan Collins unless a £15m bid is put on the table.

The 19-year-old has always been highly-rated by the Potters, and after being on the fringes previously, he has established himself as a regular under Michael O’Neill this season, featuring in 19 Championship games.

And, he has generally impressed at either right-back or centre-back, with Collins known for his physicality and his composure when in possession.

Unsurprisingly, his form has attracted interest, with Arsenal and Burnley known to be monitoring Collins, and the latter are thought to have offered £4.5m for the Irishman.

That offer was quickly dismissed by the Staffordshire outfit, and TEAMtalk have revealed that Stoke are determined to hold out for £15m for the teenager. Even then, the update claims the Championship side would want further add-ons as part of a deal.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that an agreement will be reached this month, which will certainly please O’Neill.

A poor run of form has left Stoke five points outside the play-off places.

The verdict

This is exactly the news that Stoke fans would’ve wanted to hear, as it’s a clear message to any interested clubs that Collins won’t come on the cheap.

Whether that puts them off remains to be seen, but Stoke are right to demand a significant fee for Collins because he is a real talent.

In terms of his development, staying and playing for O’Neill seems the best option, so you can’t imagine the player will be pushing for a move.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.