Figures emerge behind key Huddersfield Town agreement

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has a release clause in the new contract he has signed with the club, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

O’Brien was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United over the summer, with Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson even claiming that his side had rejected a £13million offer from the Whites for the midfielder.

But with no move materialising before the deadline, O’Brien has since put pen to paper on a new contract with Huddersfield, running until the summer of 2025.

Now however, it seems as though Leeds could still sign O’Brien for less than that offer they had knocked back by the Terriers this summer, in the not too distant future.

According to this latest update, the new contract that O’Brien has signed at the John Smith’s Stadium, includes a release clause that would allow him to leave the club for a fee of £10million while still under contract.

It is thought that O’Brien’s camp pushed hard for the clause to be included in the new deal, with the midfielder previously reported to have been keen on a move to Elland Road.

The Verdict

This may be something of concern for those of a Huddersfield Town persuasion.

It did look as though the Terriers had done some really good business in getting O’Brien to sign a new deal here, amid that interest from Leeds.

However, the fact that there is this type of clause in the deal does leave them rather exposed to losing the midfielder when the market reopens again.

That release clause of £10million is one you would expect the majority of sides in the Premier League to be able to afford to pay, and if the midfielder continues to impress for Carlos Corberan’s side, you imagine there will be a few who will be willing to do just that.