Figures emerge as Burnley fall short with opening transfer bid for international defender

Burnley will have to increase their offer if they are to complete the signing of Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Nixon reported earlier in the week that Burnley were making a bid for the 25-year-old, as they look to boost their options in the centre of defence, after the departures of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins.

Now however, it seems as though the Clarets will have to significantly increase their bid, if they are to complete a deal for the Mali international.

According to this latest update, Burnley offered an initial £2.5million for Kouyate, with the possibility for that to rise to £5million with add-ons.

However, it is thought that Metz, who were relegated from the French top-flight last season, want around £10million for Kouyate, given the interest he has previously had from Premier League clubs.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Kouyate’s contract with Metz, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Burnley do decide to increase their offer here.

While Kouyate would undoubtedly be a useful addition to their side, a busy summer transfer window means they are well stocked at centre back.

Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have all joined Kevin Long in that position, so despite the departures they have seen, Vincent Kompany is not short of options in that area.

As a result there may not be too much pressure on them to get this signing done, especially when there may be more affordable options out there, with plenty of time left in the window to do business.