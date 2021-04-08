Figure discusses prospect of further transfer agreement for Watford player

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg could yet remain at BK Hacken past his current loan deal from Watford with the Swedish club currently waiting to see when normal number 1 Peter Abrahamsson will return from injury.

The Hornets let Dahlberg move to Hacken back in the summer of 2020 with him joining on a season-long deal, with them needing an extra option between the sticks.

Indeed, he’s been used as cover for Abrahamsson and there is a chance at the moment he could be needed for longer than just this campaign.

There is no option to agree an extension as things stand but a deal being done has not been ruled out by Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson.

He said to Göteborgs-Posten, via Fotbollskanalen:

“We do not exclude anything. We will see. Of course, we [will] have a dialogue depending on what it looks like with other goalkeepers.”

The Verdict

A fluid situation at the moment, then, and time will tell as to whether Hacken do push to try and keep Dahlberg at the club past the end of this campaign and, indeed, whether Watford are willing to let him leave either temporarily or permanently.

The Hornets seem to be heading back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season and that means the summer window will have plenty of decisions needing to be made.