Figure close to reported Leeds transfer target suggests deal might be non-starter

Fernando Gago has explained how Thiago Almada has said he won’t leave Velez this summer transfer window, in what might be a blow to Leeds United’s hopes of signing him.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is back in his native Argentina and will be well versed in the process of leaving South America to forge a career in Europe.

Indeed, Almada is hotly tipped to be one of the next big exports from the country but whether that is going to be this summer is seemingly up for debate.

Gago told Ole, via Sport Witness:

“Everyone knows when it is time to go.

“But hey, he’s going to have to stay another year because he already gave me his word. If he doesn’t comply, I won’t let him leave the house.”

Perhaps a slightly tongue-in-cheek set of comments but, even so, it sounds as though Almada might be staying put for a little longer yet.

Leeds Live has referred to him as a target for the Whites but it remians to be seen if they are going to get him this or any other summer.

The Verdict

He’s a good player, that much is clear, but whether he moves now or in the future remains to be seen.

Obviously, with Marcelo Bielsa in charge Leeds are going to get linked with Argentinians more than they perhaps ever have done before but how many that actually sign this summer is anyone’s guess at the moment.