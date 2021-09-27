Figure close to James Garner reacts as Man United, Nottingham Forest transfer update emerges

Manchester United reportedly inserted a January recall option in James Garner’s loan agreement. with Nottingham Forest.

Forest beat a clutch of other clubs to win the race for Garner’s signature last month, with the midfielder rejoining the Reds on loan for a second time.

The 20-year-old impressed at the City Ground in the second half of the campaign, and has since made six more appearances for the club this season.

Reports from The Sun (26/09, page 63) emerged over the weekend, though, claiming that United included a break clause in Garner’s loan deal at Forest in the summer.

This means that United can recall the midfielder from his loan spell if they see fit, like they did when they ended his deal with Watford last season to immediately send him to Forest.

But taking to Twitter last night, Garner’s father assured that the midfielder is fully dedicated to Forest, allaying any fears of the midfielder keeping tabs on any potential decision made by United.

Listen. James knows that there a callback clause. But let me assure you all James plays with his heart on his sleeve and James will give 100% to forest. He loves the fans and the club and he will give blood sweat and tears for his team mates. Don't doubt him. X — Dave Garner (@DaveGar97129931) September 26, 2021

The Verdict

I can’t see any issues regarding United recalling Garner in January.

The only reason they would do that is if he wasn’t developing or playing regularly, but he is such a key player for them.

Steve Cooper knows him, too, and has worked with him before. He is a top, progressive coach who you can see the Welshman getting the best out of going forward.