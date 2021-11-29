Figure behind potential Derby County takeover sends message ahead of QPR clash

Chris Kirchner has revealed he will be attending Derby County’s game against Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park this evening.

A bit snowy in Derby! See you all tonight. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) November 29, 2021

It’s no secret that the American businessman is desperate to finalise a deal for the Rams, who were forced to enter administration back in September after a series of off-field issues over the years.

That saw them deducted 12 points, whilst another nine point penalty was applied after the club breached EFL rules, meaning Wayne Rooney’s men are bottom of the Championship and facing certain relegation.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t put Kirchner off, with a deal to purchase the East Midlands outfit thought to be progressing well.

And, he’s still keeping tabs on the club, as he took to Twitter to reveal he was in the area as he prepares to go to Pride Park for the game against the R’s.

“A bit snowy in Derby! See you all tonight.”

Rooney’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four, but even with a victory against the Londoners they would be 16 points from safety.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

The verdict

You have to say that Kirchner has come across very well whilst this takeover talk has been rumbling on, as he has regularly sent messages about the club.

Of course, he hasn’t said much here, but his comment shows he is there and that the interest in doing the deal remains.

There will still be hurdles to overcome from all parties before this is finally signed off, with fans hoping that day can arrive soon to ensure they have a brighter future to look forward too.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.