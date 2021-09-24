Figueiredo starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Steve Cooper will be looking to get his Nottingham Forest tenure off to the best possible start tomorrow afternoon.

The Reds picked up their first win of the season last weekend, beating Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil away from home.

Steven Reid took interim charge that day, with Cooper watching on as the club looked to finalise his appointment.

Cooper was announced as Forest’s new head coach on Tuesday, and having had a few days on the training ground to work with his new players, the focus now switches to his first game in charge.

Millwall travel to the City Ground tomorrow afternoon hoping to spoil the welcome party, with a full house expected on Trentside.

Here, we take a look at the Forest XI we predict will face Millwall on Saturday…

The big change last week saw Forest switch from their usual 4-2-3-1 system to a 3-4-3 formation – something which paid dividends as they secured their first win of the season.

Forest seemed to really suit that formation, with Djed Spence and Max Lowe operating as wing-backs and allowed to push high up the pitch.

Cooper used variations of that formation during his time at Swansea, and it is likely that he will stick with that tomorrow.

Brice Samba reclaimed his place in-between the sticks last weekend, and he is likely to start with a back-three of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna in front of him.

Spence and Lowe will start as wing-backs, whilst Ryan Yates and James Garner are likely to keep their places in midfield.

Up top, Lewis Grabban should lead the line with Brennan Johnson and Joe Lolley either side, in what is likely to be an unchanged XI this weekend.