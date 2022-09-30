Figueiredo starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Luton tonight

Hull City will be desperate to get themselves into a much better league position this evening as they host Luton Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Both may have endured an underwhelming start to the season but the Hatters are now in a better situation after picking up four points from a possible six in their last two league games.

They may not have the home advantage tonight but Nathan Jones’ side will come into this game with a much higher morale and that’s one reason why many will be backing the visitors to take all three points back to Bedfordshire.

The Tigers are certainly a side that have potential but they need to get points on the board sooner rather than later if they are to give manager Shota Arveladze the best possible chance of retaining his job at the MKM Stadium.

A loss tonight could be the final nail in the coffin for the Georgian, so this game could be crucial for him and his managerial career as he looks to turn things around in Yorkshire.

Ahead of this crunch tie for the 49-year-old, we have selected the starting lineup he may go with.

After coming in for Matt Ingram against Swansea, it would be difficult to see Nathan Baxter dropping out already and for that reason, Arveladze will probably stick with the latter for tonight’s clash.

But there are some changes at the back, with a back five potentially coming in handy to provide the Tigers with more defensive solidity following their humiliation in South Wales before the international break.

Tobias Figueiredo retains his spot despite his nightmare against Russell Martin’s side, with Sean McLoughlin potentially coming in as a third centre-back option and Jacob Greaves operating on the left once more.

The wing-backs remain the same, though Cyrus Christie will be pushing Lewie Coyle all the way for his starting spot considering the experience he has under his belt, both domestically and for his national side.

Ryan Longman may also be keen to compete with Callum Elder for a spot at left wing-back.

If Jean Michael Seri is in reasonable shape following his time with the Ivory Coast, he starts again, though he isn’t exactly undroppable with a change in form needed from him. Regan Slater easily keeps his place though.

Harvey Vale is one man who won’t be starting though following his injury and that leaves Ozan Tufan and Dimitrios Pelkas as the attacking midfield starters, with the latter able to drift out wide.

Oscar Estupinan is another player who has been on international duty -but as the club’s top goalscorer at this stage and with his job under threat – Arveladze will surely look to have him involved from the start.