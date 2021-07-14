Fighting talk from 19-year-old as he gears up for Cambridge spell

Jensen Weir’s loan move to Cambridge United from Brighton and Hove Albion was announced yesterday. The excitement and exuberance was clear from the 19-year-old in an interview with Cambridgeshire Live.

The central midfielder said via the website:

“It’s my first loan, so it’s always going to be tough, but it’s a challenge I need to do, and I’m looking forward to it. Just getting chucked into it hopefully I think will be something big for me. You just learn on the job, I think that’s how football works.”

Weir was encouraged at how interested Cambridge were and it persuaded him to choose the loan move over other options.

“To be honest, I feel like Cambridge really wanted to take me. I think for any player, that’s kind of a big thing. I spoke to the manager (Mark Bonner) and Ben Strang, and they were just really nice. They didn’t sell me the club, they just told me what the club’s about. It suited me and I think it suited them, and since I’ve been here, everything’s been exactly what they told me.

Getting out and playing football’s the most important thing. When it came to deciding where to go, I think Cambridge were quite keen to do it soon, and I think other clubs weren’t as ready yet. Cambridge were just really interested, and it just made sense. It ticked all the boxes.”

The Verdict

Weir is an astute acquisition who honed his ability at Premier League 2 level last season, a Football League loan seemed the next logical step and Cambridge should provide a worthy cause.

A potential relegation battle could heighten his experience further by playing in games of huge significance, the former Wigan Athletic youngster, and son of former Everton centre back David, will show many why he is so highly thought of at one of England’s most progressive clubs in the upcoming season.