‘Fighting a losing battle’ – Preston North End step up efforts to fend off Celtic and Rangers: The verdict

Preston North End are facing a battle to keep hold of Ben Davies.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Alex Neil’s side are offering a club-record contract in a bid to keep the in-demand 25-year-old at Deepdale beyond the end of the season.

Celtic and Rangers are among the sides said to be keen on a move, meaning that there’s every chance that Davies’ head may have been turned with the potential a big move on the cards.

So should Preston break the bank in order to keep their talisman at the club?

The writers at FLW have their say…

Sam Rourke

Keeping Ben Davies is something Preston really need to do.

However, I fear Davies may have had his head turned amid growing interest from a number of top clubs including Celtic and Rangers, with him rejecting several contract offers from the Lilywhites already.

Preston will know that if they don’t manage to get Davies a new deal at Deepdale, he’s extremely likely to leave for a cut-price fee, or even worse, for free in the summer.

With funds tight across the board at the moment, Preston really should look to push the boat out as much as they can financially to tie him down.

Thought it has to be said, if Davies does not want to be at the club anymore, it’s best to sanction an exit, as reluctant a decision that will be for the club.

Alfie Burns

I wouldn’t break the bank.

The player’s head has clearly been turned and I think whatever Preston do from here, they are fighting a losing battle.

A lucrative move to Scotland or the Premier League looms for Davies, who is clearly unsettled at Deepdale.

Once that type of situation emerges, it’s very hard to convince a player to stay.

Ultimately, whatever Preston are offering, he will be getting elsewhere anyway.

It’s not really down to money. It’s down to ambition and Davies has outgrown Deepdale.

Jacob Potter

I still think they’re fighting a losing battle here.

Davies would surely have signed a new contract with Preston much earlier than now if he wanted to stick with the Lancashire-based club.

It’s good to see that Preston rate him highly by offering him a club-record deal, but I think the defender will be wanting to further his career with a move to Rangers or Celtic this month.

They’re two clubs that are competing on the European stage, and I can certainly see him featuring for either side on a regular basis in the future.

Preston are reportedly offering him hefty wages in this new contract offer, and I think it’s the right decision, but I think they’ve left it too late as Davies can now talk to other clubs over a pre-contract agreement.