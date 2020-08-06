‘Fighting a losing battle’ – Can EFL club keep Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leeds target? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford face another season in the Championship after they were beaten 2-0 by west London rivals Fulham in last night’s play-off final.

The Bees will be looking to go again and push for promotion next term but they may have to do so without star winger Said Benrahma.

The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals and added 10 assists this term and appears to have turned the heads of a string of Premier League sides.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Leeds United are among the sides to have been linked with the Algerian, who will have to leave the Bees to play top-flight football next term.

But is there any way that Brentford could hold onto him after their play-off final defeat?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to see him sticking around, the interest is going to be so high.

We know Brentford are a selling club and if the right money goes down for Benrahma, he’s going to be on the way out of the club.

He’s got a skillset for the Premier League, has scored goals consistently in the Championship and has room to improve further; they are all attributes that say he’s going to be a top-flight player in the future.

Wembley defeat is damaging for the Bees and I can see the Algerian moving on now.

George Dagless

It will be tough.

Benrahma is a top player and though we didn’t see the best of him last night, it is fair to say he is ready for a shot at the top flight.

Brentford will do their best to keep him but they operate in such a way that every player has their price and he is an attacker that would boast a decent fee.

I personally can’t see him staying at the club this summer transfer window, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Bees get on if they do lose him and who they replace him with.

Jacob Potter

They’ll be fighting a losing battle.

Benrahma has been one of their star men throughout this year’s campaign, and I fully expect him to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

He’s shown that he’s a class apart at this level, with 17 goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions this term.

I really wouldn’t be surprised if a team like Aston Villa or Leeds were interested in signing him ahead of the new season as they could certainly benefit from signing a player of his quality going forward.

I’d be amazed if Brentford were able to keep hold of him.