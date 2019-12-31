Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Fight for that shirt’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s message following key development

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City attacker Jamie Paterson has declared that he is “back home” after being recalled prematurely from his loan spell with Championship rivals Derby County.

Paterson left City to join the Rams on a season-long loan deal over the summer, but he has now returned to the Ashton Gate outfit after only managing to make 12 appearances for Phillip Cocu’s 17th-placed side.

The Robins have now confirmed that the 28-year-old is back in training with his Bristol City teammates, and the terms of the loan agreement mean he will be available for selection from January 1st.

The attacker has now taken to Twitter to respond to the news of his return to the south-west side, and it appears he is pleased with the decision after proclaiming he is now “back home”.

Can you score maximum points in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

1. Where did Bristol City finish in the Championship during 18-19?

Plenty of Bristol City fans have responded to Paterson’s homecoming message by welcoming the attacker back to the club, while others suggested they should have never let go of the former Nottingham Forest man.

Here are some of their responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fight for that shirt’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s message following key development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: