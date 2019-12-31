‘Fight for that shirt’ – Loads of Bristol City fans react to player’s message following key development

Bristol City attacker Jamie Paterson has declared that he is “back home” after being recalled prematurely from his loan spell with Championship rivals Derby County.

Paterson left City to join the Rams on a season-long loan deal over the summer, but he has now returned to the Ashton Gate outfit after only managing to make 12 appearances for Phillip Cocu’s 17th-placed side.

The Robins have now confirmed that the 28-year-old is back in training with his Bristol City teammates, and the terms of the loan agreement mean he will be available for selection from January 1st.

The attacker has now taken to Twitter to respond to the news of his return to the south-west side, and it appears he is pleased with the decision after proclaiming he is now “back home”.

Plenty of Bristol City fans have responded to Paterson’s homecoming message by welcoming the attacker back to the club, while others suggested they should have never let go of the former Nottingham Forest man.

Here are some of their responses…

Shouldn’t have let you go in the first place! Absolute baller — liam fowler (@liam_fowler) December 30, 2019

Good to see you yesterday Pato – looking forward to that creativity on the pitch again #COYR — Simon Bryant (@simonbryant71) December 30, 2019

Welcome back Jamie. Fight for that shirt 👍🏻 — Chris 👍🏻😏 (@ccama15) December 30, 2019

Thank god. Can’t wait to see you back in the red and white where you belong 🔴 ⚪️ — Ryan Richardson (@Ry_Ry91) December 30, 2019

Welcome home Pato — Kate Masters (@city2854) December 30, 2019

Good to have u back snake hips 🐐 — Ellis (@Ellis_Loredo_) December 30, 2019

About time too — Rich Sampson (@richsampson74) December 30, 2019

Don’t understand why we let you go. Welcome back 👍🏼 inventive and creative. — wildoakdicky (@easystrider1) December 30, 2019