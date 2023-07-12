Reports have surfaced stating that FIFA rules have led to a complication regarding Robin Koch's switch from Leeds United to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Koch has been on the radar of Frankfurt's Sporting Director Markus Krösche for the past three years, having previously wanted to sign him for RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2020, before the centre-back completed his £13m move to Elland Road under then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

What are the complications surrounding this transfer?

Koch joined the Bundesliga side on an initial loan deal last week, after multiple links to several Premier League and European clubs all interested in the defender following Leeds' relegation.

His current contract at Elland Road expires next summer, and despite the fact it is highly unlikely he will play for Leeds ever again, it is said to be causing a complication around when the German outfit can make a deal permanent.

SportBild claim that he will not leave Elland Road on a free transfer when his contract does come to an end, with the publication stating that Frankfurt have already paid a fee of £500,000 to put a permanent deal in place.

Rules put in place by FIFA state that clubs are only allowed to tie a player down to a new contract once the player's existing contract has entered its final six months - meaning Eintracht Frankfurt will have to wait until January 1st at the latest before confirming Koch as a permanent member of new manager Dino Toppmöller's squad.

This leaves Koch in a 'when, rather than if' scenario, after making the move to the Deutsche Bank Park.

SportWitness state that when the permanent deal is confirmed, Koch will reportedly be one of Frankfurt's highest earners, set to earn a salary of at least £3.5m per year as well as potential clause bonuses.

How do these complications affect Leeds United?

None of these complications are said to have any negative knock-on effects on Leeds from a financial standpoint, as the club continues its preparation on and off the field ahead of the season opener against Cardiff City.

Last week it was reported by Graham Smyth that Frankfurt have already paid a loan fee and will cover all of Koch's wages on his current Leeds contract, which is said to be an estimated £40,000 per week.

This gives Daniel Farke more room to manouvre when working on any potential incomings.

What has Robin Koch said following his exit from Leeds United?

Since the initial loan move was completed, the 26-year-old has spoken in his first press conference with the Bundesliga outfit, who will also feature in the UEFA Conference League next season, as per Leeds Live.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here,”

“In the end it was a gut decision. I just have a great feeling, which was also confirmed in the first two days.

Koch also spoke about wanting to bring his characteristics to the club, in order to win back a spot in the German National Team.

"I want to be a leader and that's what the coach and everyone expects of me. When I left the Bundesliga, my goal was to develop and mature as a person. After three years I can say that it worked.

"Of course, it's a step that I've thought about carefully. Of course, returning to the national team is also an issue, but my full focus here is on Frankfurt.