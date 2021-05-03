Field in: An early look at how QPR’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to achieve a play-off challenge next season in the Sky Bet Championship after a promising run in 2021 that has seen them climb up the division.

The Hoops started off this season pretty slowly in the second tier and there were some calls from some sections of the support for Mark Warburton to leave.

However, the manager stuck at it and brought in a 3-5-2 system as well as a handful of very good loan signings in the January window that have seen Rangers climb the standings.

Naturally, then, the hope is for them to build on that next year and really make a go of a play-off challenge but it remains to be seen just how their team is going to line-up.

With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at how the Hoops’ XI could look next season…