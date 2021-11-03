Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Fickle fans’, ‘What planet is this man on?’ – These Sunderland supporters react to key figure after Sheffield Wednesday loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland fell to a third consecutive defeat in League One as they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last night.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing at Rotherham, so fans had been hoping to see a positive reaction.

However, the Black Cats were once again below par, as goals from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory meant the game was effectively over by the 53rd minutes.

Speaking after the game, Johnson claimed there were more positives to take from the latest defeat, although it’s fair to say that those comments didn’t go down too well with the fans.

Even though the Wearside outfit remain in the top six, some of the support are questioning the manager, but others do feel he is capable of guiding the team back to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


