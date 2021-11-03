‘Fickle fans’, ‘What planet is this man on?’ – These Sunderland supporters react to key figure after Sheffield Wednesday loss

Sunderland fell to a third consecutive defeat in League One as they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last night.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing at Rotherham, so fans had been hoping to see a positive reaction.

However, the Black Cats were once again below par, as goals from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory meant the game was effectively over by the 53rd minutes.

Speaking after the game, Johnson claimed there were more positives to take from the latest defeat, although it’s fair to say that those comments didn’t go down too well with the fans.

Even though the Wearside outfit remain in the top six, some of the support are questioning the manager, but others do feel he is capable of guiding the team back to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

This isn’t Bristol city anymore Lee, results like this just ain’t good enough for this club — harry masters (@HazzaM2002) November 2, 2021

Lasted 50 seconds listening to his excuses yet again, what planet is this man on, certainly not the same one as us fans, time to pack his bags — Ron Murray 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@MackemRon1951) November 2, 2021

I've got the benefit of not having seen the last two, and how bad we were but to me we stick with him and the team. Really glad we've got a break from the league now, go away and take stock, hopefully progress in the cups against lower oppo. — Chris Dunn (@dunn_outdoors) November 2, 2021

Fickle fans he’s the best manager we’ve had when we are winning, start losing and you want him out!! You can see the man cares listen to his voice half way through he nearly cries that’s passion!! Parkinson (for example) never cared one jot. I fully believe we’ll still go up. — carlmcmanus81 (@carlmcmanus811) November 2, 2021

4 on the bounce pal and how’s this any better 🤦‍♂️ — bottlejobafc (@safcleo_) November 2, 2021

Was he at the same game as us??? — Ally (@allyb1979) November 2, 2021

There’s no defending this anymore — Jim Bell (@Nippynipp) November 2, 2021