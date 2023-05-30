Sunderland are set to face competition in their fresh pursuit of Amad Diallo from Feyenoord, according to 1908.nl.

It is understood that the Dutch outfit have been tracking Diallo's progress since coming close to sealing a move for him in 2021.

A switch to Feyenoord collapsed after the Ivory Coast international suffered an injury in training with Manchester United.

This particular switch would have included a buy option for Feyenoord.

Arne Slot's side are now discussing whether to launch a move for Diallo ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

What has been said about a potential return to Sunderland for Amad Diallo?

According to The Sun, Diallo is open to the possibility of securing a return to Sunderland after his current loan deal expires at the end of May.

However, it is understood that the 20-year-old will only be willing to return if Tony Mowbray is still the Black Cats' head coach.

Despite guiding Sunderland to the play-offs, Mowbray's future at Sunderland is currently uncertain.

As per Football Insider, Mowbray is still waiting to hear whether the club wants him to remain in charge of the 2023/24 campaign.

Earlier this month, it was suggested in a report from TEAMtalk that Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber were all being considered as potential replacements for Mowbray.

Diallo's stance on another spell with Sunderland is understandable as he made considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Mowbray during the 2022/23 season.

In the 39 league games that he participated in, Diallo managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions.

The winger also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

Will Sunderland be able to beat Feyenoord in the pursuit of Amad Diallo's signature?

Sunderland may find it difficult to secure a fresh agreement with United for Diallo due to Feyenoord's interest in the winger.

While the Black Cats are set to play in the second tier again next season, Feyenoord will be able to offer Diallo the chance to participate in the Champions League, as they recently qualified for this competition by winning the Eredivisie.

This would represent a significant step-up for Diallo, which is what he may need at this stage of his career in order to take his game to new heights.

With there being no guarantee that Diallo will seal a move back to the Stadium of Light, Sunderland ought to consider drafting a list of alternative signings as the summer window looms.