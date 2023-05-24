Feyenoord have made an enquiry to Blackburn Rovers over the potential of signing Jon Dahl Tomasson from the Championship club.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, the Eredivisie champions have shortlisted the Dane as a potential successor to Arne Slot who could leave for Tottenham.

Slot has overseen a massively successful season at the club.

The coach previously led the team to the Europa Conference League final last year, and has now been in charge as the club secured a first league title since 2017.

Could Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers?

Slot’s success in the Netherlands has led to speculation over his future, with Tottenham reportedly in talks with the 44-year-old.

As a result, Feyenoord are weighing up potential candidates to replace their head coach, which has attracted the attention of the Rovers boss.

Tomasson has been in charge at Ewood Park for just one year, having replaced Tony Mowbray last summer.

How has Jon Dahl Tomasson fared at Blackburn Rovers?

The 46-year-old led Blackburn to a seventh place finish, narrowly missing out on a play-off place due to a negative two goal difference.

Tomasson is a former Feyenoord player, competing for the side from 2008 to 2011, eventually retiring from his career as a professional footballer with the Eredivisie side.

The Blackburn manager still has two years remaining on his current contract, which has led to Feyenoord enquiring into his potential availability in the event that Slot does leave the club.

The former forward has also attracted Premier League interest from the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City, calling into question his future at Ewood Park even further.

While Tomasson is not the only potential candidate to replace Slot, it is suggested that he features prominently on their shortlist of possible appointments.

How big of a blow would it be for Blackburn to lose Jon Dahl Tomasson?

Tomasson has done a good job with Blackburn so it would be a big blow if he were to leave.

It would put Rovers on the backfoot going into the summer as their transfer business would have to be put on hold as they look for a Tomasson successor.

Ideally, Blackburn would rebuff this enquiry, but Feyenoord may end up making an offer that Tomasson or the club can’t turn down.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds, but this is a worrying start to the summer for Blackburn after a promising campaign.