According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, the Eredivisie champions are attempting to convince the forward of a return to the club just 12 months after departing for Elland Road.

Feyenoord are attempting a loan move for the Colombian following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Sinisterra missed last weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, in which Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 1-0 loss.

A knee injury has reportedly made him unavailable, with the German coach claiming that he will discuss the situation at a later date.

Does Luis Sinisterra have a future at Leeds United?

The concern for the player is that competing could worsen his fitness situation, which could jeopardise a potential move away from the Yorkshire club.

It remains unclear whether the 24-year-old is keen on a return to the Dutch side.

Feyenoord are currently pushing for the return of the winger, whose performances in the Eredivisie impressed many.

It was claimed earlier in the summer that a number of clubs across Europe were interested in signing the forward, including the likes of AC Milan.

Sinisterra’s performances for Leeds last season saw him contribute five goals from 19 appearances in the Premier League.

The winger featured in the team’s opening game of the Championship season, starting in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road.

He featured for the full 90 minutes, with Crysencio Summerville scoring a late equaliser to salvage a point for Farke’s side.

Sinisterra could be a key part of Leeds’ push for promotion this year if he does remain at the club, but his future appears to lie elsewhere.

What is the latest transfer situation at Leeds United?

Jack Harrison has completed a move away from Leeds, signing for Everton on loan.

The future of Wilfried Gnonto is up in the air amid interest from the Toffees, who have now reportedly walked away from their pursuit of the Italian.

Gnonto made himself unavailable for selection last weekend, with the 19-year-old also missing the defeat to John Eustace’s side.

Meanwhile, additions could still be made with the window still being open for the next two weeks.

Leeds have had a disappointing start to the new campaign, earning just one point from a possible six.

Farke is still looking for his first competitive league win in charge at Leeds, having overseen an EFL Cup first round win over Shrewsbury Town last week.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with West Brom on 18 August.

Would losing Luis Sinisterra be a blow to Leeds United’s promotion ambitions?

The loss of Harrison has already come as a blow, and Gnonto’s absence was felt at the weekend.

Losing Sinisterra on top of that would be a big departure for Leeds.

The 24-year-old is a very talented attacker that has a lot of potential.

He could be key to a promotion bid this season, with Sinisterra having the talent to stand out as one of the best players in the division.

A return to Feyenoord would be a strange step for the player in his career, but Arne Slot’s side can now offer Champions League football which could prove too hard to turn down.