Dutch giants Feyenoord have reportedly contacted Championship leaders Leeds United with a view to signing defensive star Pascal Struijk.

Feyenoord will likely face stiff competition for the Dutch youth international, with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur previously linked to a move for Struijk.

Reports suggest that Feyenoord are targeting Struijk with a view to replacing David Hancko, if the defender departs the Dutch outfit this summer as expected.

In December, it was reported that a host of Premier League clubs were taking a look at Struijk, with Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brighton & Hove Albion all attributed with an interest in the centre-half.

But now it appears that the 25-year-old has caught the eye of clubs on the continent, with Feyenoord of his old home, the Netherlands, now stepping up their pursuit of the defender.

According to Dutch language source footballtransfers.com, Feyenoord have already approached Leeds in regard to a potential deal this summer.

Feyenoord’s hunt for a new centre-back is fuelled by speculation that they will lose a defender of their own, with left-footed David Hancko on the radar of European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid, according to footballtransfers.com.

Struijk’s current contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, somewhat strengthening Leeds’ position in transfer negotiations.

Of course, a bidding war between English clubs and interested parties on the continent would increase the fee Leeds could hope to command for the 25-year-old.

At the time of reports linking Struijk to Tottenham et al, the Whites were reportedly holding out for £25million.

Of course, another factor to consider is Leeds' league status this summer.

If Daniel Farke is able to lead the Whites back to the Premier League this season, Leeds’ stance in any potential transfer saga would be greatly reinforced.

Belgian-born Struijk is also eligible to play for the Netherlands, having represented the Dutch at under-21 level.

The left-footed defender started his playing career in the Netherlands after moving from Belgium at the age of 3; he started in the academy of ADO Den Haag before being snapped up by the biggest Dutch club, Ajax.

However, Struijk never made an Eredivisie appearance, with Leeds raiding Ajax’s academy for the defender in 2018.

Since being handed his debut by legendary Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa in 2018, Struijk has played the entirety of his senior football for the Whites, going on to make 154 appearances across all competitions.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt (04/03/25) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 5 0 0 2020/21 Premier League 29 1 0 2021/22 Premier League 31 1 0 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 1 2023/24 Championship 25 5 0 2024/25 Championship 33 5 0

Not only does the fact that Struijk is left-footed make him a tempting prospect for other clubs, with sides keen to possess a centre-half pairing of a natural southpaw and a strong right-foot, but his versatility will also attract attention.

Over the years at Elland Road, Struijk has been deployed as a centre-back, left-back, and even as a holding midfielder, showcasing his ability to play in a variety of roles and positions.

If Feyenoord were to lose Hancko, Struijk seems a very capable replacement – a left-footed centre-half with experience of Dutch football, albeit away from an elite level.