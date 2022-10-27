“Few teams do what Nottingham Forest did” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on distant promotion hopes at West Brom

There has been some opposition to the appointment of Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion but that should not stop there being increased positivity around the club’s hosting of Sheffield United this weekend.

The Baggies have started the season extremely slowly despite pre-season expectations that they would be competing in and around the top six in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest’s meteoric rise from rock bottom of the second tier when Steve Cooper entered the building last term may give supporters hope that Albion are capable of turning the tide this term.

That said, they are at a later stage in the season than when Cooper arrived at the City Ground, over a third of the way through the campaign and recent performance levels have suggested that the play-off picture is a long way away.

But there are 90 points still to play for and while it is still mathematically possible, the optimists amongst the supporter base will believe that Corberan can catch lightning in a bottle at The Hawthorns.

When asked if supporters should re-align their expectations for the season, Carlton Palmer said: “For now they shouldn’t be giving up hope, but they’ve got to get moving soon.

“They’ve got to get a move on soon because very few teams do what Nottingham Forest did, that’s why I’m so pleased Cooper has been given a new contract there.

“West Brom have a very good squad, I think they lack goals, Dike’s been injured which was a big loss for Steve Bruce.

“They need to get somebody in there to get them goals, eight draws (so far this season), if half of those games had been wins, Steve Bruce would be sat in the play-off chasing pack now, that’s how fine the line is in football.”