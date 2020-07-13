‘Few red flags’ – QPR and loan move for attacker: The verdict

Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that Jordan Hugill could well end up out on loan from West Ham United again in the summer window if the Hammers stay up in the Premier League this season.

The journalist revealed on Twitter:

Suppose it depends if Hammers stay up. He’s got a good contract so he’s probably a loan signing for some club again next season. Scores in Championship. https://t.co/nEzza0vpeW — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 13, 2020

With him at QPR this season, then, would it be worth the R’s taking another look at getting him in for next year?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I don’t see why not.

Hugill isn’t anywhere near good enough to play for West Ham week in, week out just yet, it’s as simple as that.

Hence, I feel that another move back to the Championship would make perfect sense for Hugill, and I think he should be looking to return to QPR on a second loan spell, that’s for sure.

He has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances for the R’s, and if they lose Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, then they will need to keep as much goal threat in their side as possible.

I think it would be possible to lure him back to West London, and it would be a coup if they did given the amount of goals he has scored this term.

Jacob Potter

They should definitely try and sign him up again next season.

Hugill has recaptured his best form in front of goal with QPR in this year’s campaign, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the West Ham striker.

I can’t see him getting anywhere near their starting XI, so you would imagine that David Moyes will be looking to loan him out ahead of next season.

QPR have struggled for a positive run of results since returning to competitive action, and they need to build their team next season around a player of Hugill’s quality, who has been one of the few players to come away with any credit for their performances this term.

Alfie Burns

If you look solely at what he’s done for QPR this season and the goals that he’s scored, the R’s will obviously want to reunite with Hugill and have him at the club moving forwards.

A concern I’ve got about this is that Hugill and West Ham might want a permanent agreement, which complicates things.

Can QPR afford to spend a hefty fee on the 28-year-old? Probably if they cash-in on some of their other assets, but it isn’t the most convenient deal for them, they’d much prefer a loan.

If they can get that kind of agreement in place, they are laughing and it’ll be great to see Hugill back in West London.

There are just a few red flags for me.