Festy Ebosele’s situation at Derby County becomes clearer after Wayne Rooney comments

Derby County will not want to let Festy Ebosele leave in a hurry but recent reports have suggested that Italy could be on the horizon for the 19-year-old.

The Irish Sun claimed that a deal was going to happen to send the current Rams player off to Udinese in the summer – but the club’s boss Wayne Rooney has today revealed to Derbyshire Live that he and the administrators at Pride Park are ‘unaware’ of any deal to send him to Serie A.

With 20 games under his belt in the Championship so far this season, the youngster has really burst onto the scene this campaign. With his exciting runs and mazy dribbling ability, he has caught the eye of not just those at Pride Park but EFL fans in general.

It led to the player being linked with no end of clubs during the January transfer window, especially considering that his current deal is set to run out in the summer. It meant that plenty looked willing to try and steal him away for cash before the window closed – but no deal materialised.

That isn’t to say that the interest – or the potential for a move – has gone away though. Udinese have been the latest side to be linked with his services and could snap him up on a free at the end of the season.

When quizzed on the interest today though, Wayne Rooney has revealed that he wasn’t aware of any potential deal to send the player to Italy. Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: “I was the same [surprised], I saw the news. I spoke to the administrators first and they were unaware, they said no clubs had contacted the club.

“Then I spoke to Festy [Ebosele], and he was having a two-day break [last week] with his girlfriend. He hasn’t spoken to any clubs.”

It seems then that these reports could be wide of the mark – and that, whilst he may not stay on at Derby beyond the summer, he has at least not had his head turned away from Pride Park for now.

The Verdict

I can’t say that I’m surprised Festy Ebosele is being linked with a switch away from Derby, especially considering how well he has done in the Championship so far this campaign.

The youngster has been electric and despite his age, has taken on some of the more experienced players in the division and won. He has been a real bright spark during a dark time for the Rams and it would be a shame to see him depart the club so soon.

It does seem more and more likely though. With Ebosele continuing to impress, there is bound to be interest from elsewhere in him. Derby currently can’t pay what he might want at Pride Park and are not in a great position to think about offering fresh terms to him either.

In fact, the best option for them might have been to sell him in January to at least raise some cash from his sale. Whilst him departing in summer could give them some extra funds though, I think there would be plenty at Derby who would rather have the player than the cash if they could.