Festy Ebosele speaks out on rollercoaster 2021/22 season at Derby County

Derby County are set to lose a number of their academy graduates this summer if the off-pitch situation is not solved very soon.

One player who has already secured their future in the senior game is Festy Ebosele, with the 19-year-old’s move to Serie A’s Udinese confirmed in late March.

The versatile attack-minded player has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season, and his reputation would have grown further if his minutes had not gradually decreased in the final couple of months of the season.

The Irishman took to Instagram to reflect on a relentless campaign at Pride Park.

He wrote: “What a season!!

“Full of highs and lows but everyone stuck together through it all.

“I cannot thank the fans enough for the support you’ve shown throughout this whole campaign, you have all been incredible and it will not be forgotten.

“I would also like to thank all the staff @dcfcofficial for all the work they’ve put into my development over the years and a special thanks to the gaffer and all first team staff for putting their trust in us youngsters this season.”

With the Pozzo family owning both Udinese and Watford, there is a chance that Ebosele returns to the Championship next season with the Hornets.

Ebosele’s potential has been very clear in almost every appearance he has made this season and it would be a surprise if he does not go on to play regularly in a top-flight and rack up the caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The Verdict

The move bubbling away in the background does seem to have affected Ebosele and caused a hesitance for Wayne Rooney to use him as much as he did prior.

This negatively impacted the Rams’ survival bid, with the 19-year-old a crucial cog in dragging the club towards a realistic chance of survival.

There was no chance that Ebosele would drop down to play League One football next season when his ability suggests that he should be towards the top end of the Championship, or even a fringe player in a top-flight.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Udinese next season, if the Hornets do not swoop for him to bolster their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.