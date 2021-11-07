Festy Ebosele has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his role in Derby County’s 1-1 draw away against Millwall on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side needed to show a real response to the back-to-back defeats they had suffered in their previous two Championship games to avoid them getting caught too far adrift of the teams above them in the league table.

Derby produced a much stronger display than they did in their damaging defeat at Barnsley in midweek, with Rooney’s side producing a strong first half performance where they played some good football at times, whilst their battling qualities were more on show in the second period after Nathan Byrne’s red card.

Ebosele managed to deliver another strong performance for the Rams with his pace and directness in possession key to helping Derby cause problems for Millwall’s defence.

He managed to score his first league goal of the campaign with a good finish from Tom Lawrence’s set up in the first half.

Following his impact in the Millwall draw, Ebosele took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate him scoring his first goal for the Rams, whilst he also praised the fighting spirit that had been on show from the rest of the squad during the game.

The Verdict

This was a much-improved performance from Derby and more back to the side that we had been accustomed to seeing for most of the campaign prior to the previous two fixtures.

Rooney would have demanded a reaction from his squad and they were able to produce that at Millwall.

Ebosele continues to mature into a quality option for the Rams and he is starting to really earn the trust of Rooney now.

He is a player that can excite supporters and be a major outlet for Derby with his pace and ability to get into good positions in the final third – what he has been needing to add to his talent is that little bit of extra composure in the last third.

He was able to provide that at Millwall with his finish in the first half, but there were still moments where that was lacking.

Rooney is handling Ebosele’s development in the right way and he needs to continue to push him to deliver more because the Rams will need him at his best if they are to push up the table.