Festy Ebosele sends message to Tom Lawrence and the Derby County fans after win over Hull City

Festy Ebosele put in another eye-catching performance in Derby County’s 3-1 win over Hull City.

The 19-year-old looks destined to go right to the top of European football in the future and is an enormous player in the Rams’ bid to pull off the greatest of all escapes from relegation.

Ebosele played a huge hand in Tom Lawrence doubling Derby’s lead on 37 minutes, and the Welshman returned the favour just after half time with the Irishman taking one touch before drilling the ball hard and low past Matt Ingram to put the Rams three goals to the good.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram after the game to reflect on the result and performance.

Ebosele wrote: “+3 points.

“First goal at pride park , definitely a night to remember, @16tomlawrence thanks for assisting me again mate.

“Fans were unbelievable as usual.”

Ebosele’s versatility has given Wayne Rooney so much tactical flexibility both during and before a game this season.

The 19-year-old has played in virtually every position on both flanks in the league this season and is one of the more dangerous right wingers in the division at the moment.

The Verdict

Irrespective of whether Ebosele stays at Derby next season or not, he has a chance at 19, to possibly realise the greatest achievement of his career in the final few months of this term.

The Rams staying up in the Championship this season would arguably be the greatest footballing achievement since Leicester City won the Premier League in 2015/16.

With some positive murmurs off the pitch in recent weeks, Derby would have incredible momentum under a new owner in the Championship next season and Ebosele could be a huge player in any new era.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but after Tuesday evening’s performance against a Hull side who have been on top half form in the last few months, Derby have announced themselves as credible relegation survivors this season.