Festy Ebosele sends message to Derby County supporters after sealing Udinese switch

Derby County defender Festy Ebosele has posted a message to Rams fans after sealing a switch to Udinese this summer.

Ebosele has signed a pre-contract with the Serie A club, as confirmed on their social media channels last night.

Speaking on social media after the announcement, Ebosele said his full focus remained on the last seven games of the season.

“We’ve been through a lot this season and we still have 7 games left to do something amazing !” Ebosele wrote on Instagram.

“All my focus remains on that ! 🐏🐏 COYR.”

Ebosele made his Derby County debut in January 2021 in a 2-0 defeat to Chorley in the FA Cup third round.

Since then, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international has gone on to make 36 appearances for the Rams in all competitions.

30 of those appearances have come in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with Ebosele featuring regularly in a Derby side fighting against all odds to retain their second-tier status.

After a 21 point deduction from the EFL, the Rams sit bottom of the Championship table, eight points from safety with just seven matches to play.

The Verdict

After rumours swirled for months, Festy Ebosele’s transfer to Udinese has finally been confirmed and announced.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it will be a great move for the young player to go and experience football in Italy, and with Udinese’s connections to Watford, we may see the young star back in England sooner rather than later.

For now though, what is clear is that his full focus remains on the last seven games of the season and trying to help Derby pull off the greatest of escapes.

It’s looking unlikely after recent results, but the Rams will certainly not give up.