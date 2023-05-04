Festy Ebosele has issued Eiran Cashin a celebratory message following the youngster’s recognition at Derby County’s end of season award ceremony.

The defender cemented himself as a key part of the Rams’ squad this season, competing 42 times in the league for the club.

What award did Eiran Cashin receive from Derby County?

His performances earned him the young player of the year award, which he celebrated with an Instagram post.

The Irishman thanked the fans for their support, claiming he was honoured to be recognised with such an award.

The 21-year-old earned his initial breakthrough into the team last season but has gone on to become a key figure in the side as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

“Honoured to have been awarded the Young Player of the Season Award,” wrote Cashin, via Instagram.

“Thanks to all the fans that voted.

“One last push, let’s go rams.”

Former Derby County teammate Ebosele also showed his support with a message in response to the news.

“Baller,” wrote the current Udinese player.

The pair came through together as part of the youth system at Derby and have also competed at international level together with Ireland.

Ebosele departed Pride Park last summer following the club’s relegation to League One, joining the Serie A side.

He has gone on to feature 14 times in the Italian top flight, including earning two starts.

Can Derby County secure promotion to the Championship?

Derby are aiming to qualify for the play-off places, with Paul Warne’s side currently sixth in the table going into the final round of games next week.

Victory over Sheffield Wednesday will secure a top six spot, in which they would be likely to come up against the Owls in the semi-finals based on the current league standings.

How important is Eiran Cashin to Derby County?

Cashin has been a key figure in the side as Derby look to go straight back up this season.

The centre back has formed a strong partnership with Craig Forsyth in Warne’s team.

The Rams have the joint-fourth best defensive record in the third tier this season, with this partnership forming the backbone of that solidity at the back.

Cashin deserves this recognition and will be hoping this is just the beginning of a successful career at senior level, with promotion to the Championship now the immediate next aim for him and the team.