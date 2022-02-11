Festy Ebosele injury update emerges ahead of Derby County’s clash with Middlesbrough

Festy Ebosele is touch-and-go to feature for Derby County in their clash with Middlesbrough tomorrow due to an issue with hamstring.

Ebosele has delivered a number of impressive performances for the Rams since making his debut in the club’s clash with Chorley last year.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international scored his second senior goal in Derby’s triumph over Hull City earlier this week.

Utilised on the right-hand side of midfield by Wayne Rooney in this particular fixture, Ebosele effectively sealed victory for his side by finding the back of the net in the second-half.

Currently four points adrift of safety, Derby will be hoping to close this particular gap by securing a positive result in their showdown with Middlesbrough.

The Rams ought to be confident in their ability to cause Boro issues on Saturday as they have only lost two of their last nine league games.

Ahead of this showdown, an update has emerged regarding Ebosele.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Derby player Richard Keogh ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

As reported by RamsTV presenter Owen Bradley, Ebosele did train today with his Derby team-mates and is set to make the trip to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow.

However, he is currently facing a race to be fully-fit for this fixture as a result of an issue with hamstring.

Festy Ebosele “touch-and-go” for tomorrow. Will travel to Middlesbrough, and did train today, but has a bit of a hamstring issue. 🖤🐏📺 — Owen Bradley (@OwenBradley) February 11, 2022

The Verdict

Whilst Ebosele has emerged as an influential player for Derby in recent months, they cannot afford to take a risk on him on Saturday.

Therefore, unless the teenager believes that he is fit enough to feature in this fixture, he should be left out of the club’s match-day squad in order to avoid the possibility of him suffering a major injury setback.

If Ebosele is forced to watch on from the sidelines in this fixture, Rooney may decide to turn to Louie Sibley for inspiration.

Alternatively, Ravel Morrison could be given the opportunity to redeem himself after recently serving a three-match suspension for a red card that he received in Derby’s defeat to Nottingham Forest last month.