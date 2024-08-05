Highlights Swansea City's signing of Fernando Llorente in 2016 seemed risky, but the striker proved to be a game-changer for the club.

Llorente's crucial goals helped Swansea City avoid relegation in the Premier League, showcasing his impact on the team's success.

Despite Llorente's departure after one season, his memorable contribution to Swansea City is fondly remembered by the fans.

It's fair to say that eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2016 when it was announced that Swansea City were to sign Spanish international striker Fernando Llorente.

Swansea, who were a Premier League side at the time, were looking for a striker to replace Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew's goals who had left that summer, and they managed to convince Llorente, a very well-known striker in world football, to move to south Wales.

Llorente was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championships, and had clubs like Juventus, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on his CV before joining the Swans.

Understandably, it was a move which had the Jack Army excited, and the Spaniard didn't let them down.

Fernando Llorente lived up to the hype at Swansea City

Swansea were a stable Premier League club when Llorente joined, and they were approaching their sixth season in the top-flight, but it was still a statement of intent to sign someone of the Spaniard's stature.

The striker had spent the 2015/16 season at Sevilla after two seasons at Juventus, but things didn't go as planned for Llorente in his homeland, and he scored just seven goals in 38 appearances, leading to the club wanting to sell him.

Swansea were the lucky recipients, and they signed him on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with it being fair to say they got their rewards.

Llorente actually made a slow start in south Wales and only scored once in his first nine games, leading to fears that he could be a flop, but he went onto prove all the doubters wrong.

The turning point came at the end of November 2016 when he came off the bench with Swansea trailing 4-3 to score two goals in added time to help his side to a dramatic 5-4 win over Crystal Palace in the now famous encounter. This was the turning point for Llorente, and he began to find his feet in the Premier League.

Another brace followed in a fortnight's time as Swansea beat Sunderland 3-0, before he added to his tally in a 4-1 defeat against West Ham on Boxing Day.

The Spaniard had developed a habit of scoring braces, and he scored two goals at Anfield as Swansea pulled off a shock 3-2 win over Liverpool under Paul Clement. This was followed by a goal at Stamford Bridge as his side were defeated by Chelsea, before a brace against Burnley the following week gave Swansea a huge boost in their fight against relegation.

Between the start of March and the end of April, Swansea went off the boil and were drawn back into trouble, but Llorente found his scoring boots, and scored four times in five games to secure Premier League survival with a game to spare.

Without the Spaniard, Swansea would have almost certainly been relegated and his 15 Premier League goals for a side that narrowly avoided relegation was an impressive return.

His impressive form caught the eye of other sides in the top-flight, and after a long-running saga between Chelsea and Tottenham, Llorente opted for North London and completed a £12million move to Spurs after just one season.

He may just have spent one season in south Wales, but it was a memorable one at that and Llorente is still fondly remembered by Swansea fans.

A seriously impressive deal for Swansea City

Following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, Swansea City signing players of Llorente's quality feels a long time ago, and it shows just how far they've regressed in recent seasons.

Even during their time in the top-flight, Swansea were one of the smaller sides, and being able to attract a World Cup-winning striker to the club was a seriously impressive coup.

Fernando Llorente's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Athletic Bilbao 2005-13 333 116 37 Juventus 2013-15 92 27 10 Sevilla 2015-16 36 7 5 Swansea 2016-17 35 15 1 Tottenham 2017-19 66 13 6 Napoli 2019-21 29 4 1 Udinese 2021 14 1 0 Eibar 2021-22 22 2 1

Given their meteoric rise to the top-flight, Swansea fans must have felt that nothing could go wrong for them during their days as a Premier League side, but relegation to the Championship and the financial problems they've encountered since then has certainly brought the club back down to earth.

Swansea are still a relatively stable Championship club, so it's certainly not all bad in SA1, but it's easy for the Jack Army to think back to the days when they could attract players of Llorente's calibre to the club and wonder if they'll ever get to that stage again.

It was a signing that raised eyebrows back in 2016, and it's fair to say that their World Cup-winning striker certainly delivered for them.