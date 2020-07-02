Fernando Forestieri speaks out as his Sheffield Wednesday departure is confirmed

Fernando Forestieri has confirmed that he has left Sheffield Wednesday, which brings an end to a five-year stay with the Championship club.

The forward signed for the Owls back in 2015 from Watford, and went on to make 134 appearances in total for the club, whilst also scoring 40 goals for Sheffield Wednesday.

But the 30-year-old has struggled for game time in this year’s campaign, making just 19 appearances in all competitions, which will have been frustrating for the Italian.

Sheffield Wednesday previously revealed that Forestieri was one of the players to turn down a contract extension with the club, and it seems as though he’s got his eyes set on a move elsewhere.

Forestieri took to Instagram to speak out on his departure from Hillsborough, and thanked the staff, fans and owner Dejphon Chansiri for their support during his time with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and will be keen to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat against West Brom when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls are set to take on play-off chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Garry Monk’s side.

The Verdict:

I’m still surprised to see him leaving the club.

Forestieri has been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday over the years, and I still thought as though he had something to offer for the club in future seasons.

But Garry Monk clearly didn’t see the forward as part of his long-term vision, and it will be good to trim the wage bill at Hillsborough heading towards next year’s campaign.

Results haven’t been good enough since the turn of the New Year, and it’s important that the Owls finish the season strongly.

It’ll be interesting to see where Forestieri ends up ahead of the 2020/21 season.