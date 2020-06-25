Fernando Forestieri issues cryptic image in response to recent Sheffield Wednesday announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Fernando Forestieri is one of the players to reportedly turn down a new contract with the club.

Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox are also claimed to have not committed their futures to the Championship club ahead of the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Forestieri signed for the club back in 2015 from Watford, and has gone on to make 134 appearances in total for the club.

But the 30-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes under Garry Monk’s management this season, and is seemingly keen to look at options elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

Forestieri took to Instagram to reveal that there are two sides to each story though, which could hint that the whole story on contract negotiations hasn’t been released as of yet. The picture has since been deleted from his social media account.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in this year’s campaign, with the Owls currently sat 15th in the Championship table, which will be frustrating to see for the club’s supporters, with Wednesday previously occupying a spot in the play-off places earlier in the season.

The Verdict:

This is interesting.

With Forestieri’s agent previously revealing that no contract talks have taken place, but the club announcing that the forward has turned down a new deal, it evidently hasn’t gone down well with the 30-year-old.

We’re in for an interesting few days now, and you would imagine that Sheffield Wednesday will be aware of Forestieri’s social post, which could hint that the club’s supporters aren’t getting the full picture.

I still think that Forestieri has something to offer to the Owls team, and he’s been unlucky not to have featured on a more regular basis for Garry Monk’s side this season.