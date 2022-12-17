Fernandez impresses but midfield disappoints: Preston North End player ratings after 1-0 loss v QPR

Preston North End slumped to a 1-0 defeat on home soil against Queens Park Rangers on a bitterly cold Saturday afternoon in Lancashire.

The match was decided by a second half goal from Jimmy Dunne, who guided the ball home with his knee as it struck the crossbar and bounced over Freddie Woodman’s line.

The Lilywhites huffed and puffed in the final third but they were unable to breach Seny Dieng’s goal, ending with a result that undoes the good work done last weekend when they issued a 4-1 drubbing to Blackburn Rovers.

Who underperformed for North End though and who were the rare shining lights? Let’s take a look at the player ratings.

Freddie Woodman – 6

Made a few decent stops when needed but overall wasn’t tested that much. Was left perhaps unsighted for Dunne’s goal.

Jordan Storey – 6

Was up against one of the trickiest wingers in the division in Willock but he wasn’t allowed to do much on the ball. Wasn’t imperious however.

Liam Lindsay – 6

Had a tough task against Dykes but he didn’t get much change out of him. Not much to complain about in his performance.

Greg Cunningham – 6

Didn’t do much of note but had his hands full with Adomah on that side of the pitch. Was brought off in the second half for youngster O’Neill in an attempt to get an equaliser.

Brad Potts – 5

Had perhaps the best chance of the game when he volleyed wide inside the box with just a few minutes to go. Didn’t show his best side on the attack however and struggled to create much on the right.

Ben Whiteman – 5

Wasn’t allowed to be his creative self in the middle as QPR’s engine room dominated. Almost seemed to get overran at times alongside Ledson.

Ryan Ledson – 5

Failed to really effect the game in the middle of the park. His battling qualities weren’t really shown in this one.

Alvaro Fernandez – 6

One of the only players who tried to make things happen with his crosses and some good dribbles. Sometimes lacking defensively but offered at least a decent amount at the other end of the pitch.

Daniel Johnson – 5

Struggled to get on the ball and make things happen in the final third. Was night and day compared to his performance against Blackburn last week.

Ben Woodburn – 5

Had a major chance to score in the second half as he went one-on-one with Dieng and fluffed his lines. Seemed to be swarmed by QPR’s defenders and midfield at times.

Ched Evans – 5

Nothing much seemed to stick for the target man. Lots of slips on the pitch and balls running away from him. No real chances on goal.

Substitutes

Finlay Cross-Adair – 5

Lots of effort and endeavour from the youngster. On another day may have got on the end of a late cross that was flicked away by a QPR defender.

Mikey O’Neill – N/A

Didn’t have enough touches of the ball to make an impact.

Bambo Diaby – N/A

Was a late sub and made a few lung-busting runs down the right but ultimately didn’t do an awful lot.