Fernandes, recruitment update, Northampton friendly: The latest Luton Town news headlines you might have missed

The new Championship campaign is edging closer to its beginning, with Luton Town ambitious about what the 2022/23 season might hold.

Nathan Jones has added seven new faces to his squad this summer, following the departures of Peter Kioso, Elliot Lee and Kal Naismith.

Having two more friendlies to play before their opening day clash with Birmingham City a week on Saturday, Jones will be continuing to assess his options during this summer period.

Here, we take a look at the latest headlines concerning the Hatters…

Luton edge friendly against Northampton Town

The Hatters travelled to Sixfields on Saturday afternoon for a pre-season friendly against Northampton Town, with the Championship outfit coming from behind to secure a victory.

Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half, with the Cobblers deservedly taking the lead, however, quick-fire second-half goals from Elijah Adebayo and Dan Potts helped the Hatters to victory.

Improving massively in the second half, Luton started to show their superiority immediately after the break.

Baba Fernandes trial is over

Nathan Jones confirmed on Saturday to Luton Today that Baba Fernandes’ trial with the Bedfordshire outfit was over.

Admitting he had impressed, Jones stated that he was not what Luton needed at this point in time, with the immediate future of the released Nottingham Forest defender yet to play out.

Featuring in a 3-0 victory over Hitchin Town at the start of the month, Fernandes operated as a right-sided centre-back, impressing with his athleticism and composure on the ball.

Jones still wants one defender

Whilst in conversation with Luton Today after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton, Jones admitted that they are still seeking a Kal Naismith replacement.

Jones’ comments suggested that a defender could complete his summer business, from a first-team perspective anyway.

It remains to be seen if he will look to recruit a more youthful alternative who may have to work up to being ready for first-team opportunities, or if they will be seeking a ready-made replacement.