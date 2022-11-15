Ferguson, Critchley, Maloney: What is the latest news with Wigan Athletic’s manager search?

Wigan Athletic are on the hunt for a new manager following Leam Richardson’s surprise sacking last week.

Richardson was dismissed on Thursday after a run of six defeats from seven games left the club in the relegation zone, despite only signing a new three-year contract just weeks earlier.

The 42-year-old did an excellent job in Lancashire, guiding the club to survival in League One in his first season in charge amid a backdrop of administration and financial issues, before leading them to a return to the Championship and winning the third tier title last season.

But the club’s Bahrain-based owners decided to act after the decline in form and there are a number of names in contention to replace Richardson.

Assistant manager Rob Kelly took charge for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Blackpool at the DW Stadium. Things got off to the worst possible start for Kelly when, despite Marvin Ekpiteta’s early red card, the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute through Gary Madine. But the hosts made their numerical advantage count when James McClean equalised in the 54th minute, before Curtis Tilt’s winner with two minutes to go. The victory moved the Latics above their opponents in the table and level with West Brom, who sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Kelly is one name who can be ruled out of the running for the permanent job as he confirmed after the game that he has no interest in becoming a number one again.

Former Tangerines boss Neil Critchley was viewed as one of the early front runners for the post. Critchley, who left Bloomfield Road in June to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, is available again after his departure from Villa Park.

The 44-year-old did an excellent job with the Seasiders, securing promotion back to the Championship in his first full season in charge and finishing 16th last season in the second tier.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Wigan are keen on making Critchley their new boss, but have competition from fellow Championship side Luton Town, who are also in the market to replace Nathan Jones after his move to Southampton.

Nixon also says that former Latics midfielder Shaun Maloney would be interested in returning to the club as manager.

The 39-year-old, who made 79 appearances for the Latics between 2011 and 2015, has held coaching roles with Celtic and Belgium, before taking up his first managerial job with Hibernian last season.

However, the Scotsman struggled at Easter Road and was dismissed in April after just under four months in charge, winning six of his 19 games in Edinburgh.

A report from Football Insider says that former Everton caretaker Duncan Ferguson is also a contender for the job and is now in talks with the club.

The 50-year-old is a legend at Goodison Park from his playing days and has also had two separate spells in charge of the first team following the departures of Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez respectively, winning one of his five games overall.

Ferguson was part of the backroom staff under a number of managers in Merseyside too, but left the club in July to pursue his own managerial ambitions and he could be set to land that role at the DW Stadium.

The report claims that Ferguson is now ahead of the likes of Critchley after holding talks with the hierarchy.

There has been speculation about some other names, with Gerrard and Rob Edwards also featuring high in the betting odds.

It promises to be a busy few weeks for the Latics during the World Cup break, and the club will be keen to name Richardson’s successor soon in order to give them time to work with the players on the training ground before their next game against Millwall on 10th December when the league action resumes.