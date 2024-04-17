Leeds United are aiming to sign Michy Batshuayi this summer, but only on one condition.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Belgian is a transfer target for the Whites going into the upcoming window.

However, Fenerbahce have decided to exercise a one-year option to extend his stay with the Super Lig side beyond this season.

The forward was set to be a free agent at the end of the season, but that will no longer be the case.

Batshuayi has been a secondary option for Fenerbahce this year, with Edin Dzeko’s arrival last summer seeing the 31-year-old fall down the pecking order.

Michy Batshuayi - Fenerbahce league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 19 (16) 12 (1) 2023-24 22 (1) 10 (1)

Michy Batshuayi transfer latest

Leeds are planning a pursuit of Batshuayi this summer, but only if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The striker is set for further contract talks with his current club, as they look to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Fenerbahce are hoping a pay increase will be able to convince Batshuayi to commit his future to the club.

He has received an offer to keep him in Turkey until the summer of 2027, but has yet to put pen to paper.

This could open the door for the Yorkshire outfit to strike an agreement, as Fenerbahce may opt to sell without an extension.

They risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025 if they don’t sell this summer and the player refuses a new deal.

While Leeds will miss out on signing him as a free agent, this could still make him a reasonably affordable option to add to Daniel Farke’s side if they are preparing for life back in the top flight.

Batshuayi has previous experience playing in the Premier League, having featured for Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the top division of English football.

Leeds United's promotion hopes

Leeds’ place in the top flight is far from guaranteed just yet, with the team sitting third in the table going into their final three fixtures.

The gap to second place Leicester City is just one point, but the Foxes also hold a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

League leaders Ipswich Town are a further point ahead, with fourth place Southampton three behind the Whites.

The final few weeks of the regular season will decide the top two places, but it is set to go down to the wire.

Farke’s team will face Middlesbrough, QPR and the Saints in their final three league fixtures of the regular campaign.

Batshuayi could be a cheap and experienced option for Leeds

Batshuayi’s experience in English football will be useful to have in the Leeds dressing room if they capture his signing upon promotion.

Given it’s unlikely he’s seen as a starting option, he can provide ample cover to the likes of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

His time in Turkey has shown his value as a second-choice striker, having contributed 10 goals and one assist from 21 substitute appearances this season (all stats from Fbref).

Someone with that kind of impact from the bench could be a very valuable addition to Farke’s squad, especially given it could be a reasonably affordable deal to pull off.