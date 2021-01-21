Fenerbahce plotting move to take Bright Osayi-Samuel away from QPR early

Fenerbahce are looking to strike a deal with QPR to get the winger to join them in this transfer window, rather than wait until the end of the market.

The Hoops will say goodbye to the winger in the summer window with him agreeing to swap England for Turkey as his contract comes to an end in W12.

However, according to Fotospor, the Turkish giants are now looking to try and strike a deal to get him to join them this month – though it would cost a fee.

According to the report, QPR are looking for £750,000 for early release and it remains to be seen if Fener are willing to pay up or if they are happy to wait until he arrives for free in six months from now.

The Verdict

This was perhaps always going to happen.

The winger’s future has been decided for next season and it just remains to be seen what happens for this campaign.

Mark Warburton has left him out of the team of late with everything going on and if he is looking to the future he might opt to not play the attacker in the coming months.

It might make sense, then, for the R’s to get a fee but time will have to tell.