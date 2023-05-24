Following a disappointing 13th-placed finish in the Championship this past season, it is time for major changes at Norwich City under head coach David Wagner, with several senior players likely to be exiting the club.

The likes of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele are likely departures from City this summer as they seek to bring in some big transfer fees to aid a rebuild, and another likely casualty will be Milot Rashica.

Signed from Werder Bremen in 2021 for €11 million, Rashica was loaned out to Galatasaray by Dean Smith last year despite making a few appearances at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, and he has perhaps played his final match in a Norwich shirt.

What is the transfer latest on Milot Rashica?

Despite not pulling up many trees for Norwich in the Premier League in 2021-22, Rashica has been rebuilding himself at Galatasaray on loan and his performances have seen interest come from elsewhere as well.

Rashica has scored four times and notched five assists in the Turkish Super Lig this season, but perhaps surprisingly it has been claimed that Championship champions Burnley have been in contact recently - it's more likely though that the Kosovo international heads back to Turkey on a permanent basis.

According to Turkish publication Fotospor, Galatasaray have made an offer for Rashica's services ahead of the summer transfer window opening - but they could end up being gazumped by their bitter rivals Fenerbahce, who are already closing in on a UK-based winger in the form of Ryan Kent.

Galatasaray are said to have made an offer to be paid in four equal instalments to the Canaries over a period of two years, but Fenerbahce have not only equalled that offer, but they have added a further €2 million to their bid in bonuses.

And not only that, Fenerbahce are believed to be offering their fee in upfront cash as opposed to instalments - something which may be more beneficial for Norwich as they seek to commit to a rebuild this summer.

Will Milot Rashica leave Norwich City this summer?

It's increasingly likely that Rashica's time at Carrow Road will end permanently in the summer months.

Stuart Webber, sporting director for Norwich, confirmed to reporters in the past week that he expects the attacker to move on from the club in the near future following a disappointing stint in Norfolk.

And with multiple clubs in the running for Rashica, there could end up being a bidding war for his services.