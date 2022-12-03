Fenerbahce enter transfer negotiations for Burnley loanee as Clarets’ stance emerges

Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce have entered negotiations with Brentford to recruit forward Halil Dervisoglu, according to a report from Yeni Safak.

The 22-year-old has found his game time limited at current loan club Burnley this season, making just six league appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side this season and scoring once in the process.

He has had to battle with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes for a starting spot in Lancashire and with the former excelling, the Turkey international’s playing time looks set to be limited for the remainder of the campaign.

However, the addition of the Brentford man was seen as important by many considering the lack of depth the Clarets have in this area, with Kompany moving to ensure this position didn’t become a weakness for his side.

But according to this report, the English second-tier side are reportedly happy to part ways with the young forward early despite the fact they intended to keep him for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fenerbahce are keen to strike a loan deal with the Bees to take him away from England with the option to purchase him at the end of this temporary agreement, with the 22-year-old potentially set to return to his home nation. The Turkish outfit are planning to use the money they may generate from Serdar Dursun’s potential sale to bring the Brentford man in.

The Verdict:

For the sake of his career, Dervisoglu probably needs to get away from Turf Moor and if he’s going to get more game time back in his home nation, then he would be wise to return.

Although English football gives him the best opportunity to put himself on the map, game time has to come first at this stage and if he proves to be good enough, he could always return to the Premier League in the future.

A loan deal with an option to buy would probably be the best move for him at this stage though, as long as he’s able to have a say at the end of the agreement in terms of whether he makes the permanent move or not.

If his potential move to Fenerbahce proves to be a success, then the agreement is already there in place for the Turkish top-tier side to activate and that should make it easier for a deal to be sealed.

But if it doesn’t work out, the forward will be hoping he can return to the English capital before weighing up his next move, with his spell in Lancashire not going as planned so far.