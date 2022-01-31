Fenerbahce confirm Hull City transfer agreement

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have confirmed that Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has completed a move to Championship side Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old was expected to complete a permanent transfer according to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu with Fenerbahce still set to hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause for the 20-year-old forward.

But it is now set to be a temporary deal for a player who has four caps and one goal for Iran.

Sayyadmanesh signed for Fenerbahce in 2019 and has only featured twice for them in the Turkish Super Lig, but had a prolific loan spell at Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk earlier this season.

After scoring nine goals in 24 matches in all competitions, Sayyadmanesh was recalled by his parent club and now under the ownership of Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali, Hull have swooped for the youngster.

Sayyadmanesh was pictured at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers defeated Swansea City 2-0 and was believed to have acquired his work visa as early as last week to sign for the club.

The Verdict

This is the kind of signing that Hull fans expected the new regime to make after the first ended up being the more well-known Regan Slater.

Despite not featuring much in Turkey in his short career so far, Sayyadmanesh has featured very well in both the Ukrainian league and in European competition this season.

That makes this deal an exciting one and it’s clear that Ilicali’s contacts have pushed this through.

We will soon see if Sayyadmanesh has what it takes to cope with the rigours of the Championship but if he can cope with cold matches in Eastern Europe then he will likely be able to perform in the second tier of English football.