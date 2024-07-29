Highlights Carlton Palmer says Burnley's £20 million price tag for Sander Berge is fair amid interest from Fenerbahçe.

Berge's importance to Burnley for promotion makes him a valuable asset worth the hefty price tag.

Despite interest, extended contract, and strong stats, Berge's future in Championship hands amid transfer talks.

Carlton Palmer believes Burnley have set a fair asking price for Sander Berge amid interest from Fenerbahçe but has urged the Clarets to stay strong in demanding it this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Turkish giants are eyeing a move for the Norwegian this summer following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager.

The Super Lig side are confident of striking a deal with the Clarets, who have set an asking price of £20 million on the midfielder.

Berge signed for the Lancashire outfit last summer from Sheffield United, and impressed many with his performances at Turf Moor.

However, relegation from the Premier League has raised some doubts over his future with Burnley, despite having a contract with the club until 2027.

Carlton Palmer makes Sander Berge price tag claim

Palmer believes that a deal in excess of £20 million is what it should take to convince Burnley to part ways with such an important part of Scott Parker’s squad.

He has even claimed that the new manager should try and sit down with Berge and try to convince him to stay with the club one more year to aid their battle for promotion.

“As you would expect, Burnley being relegated from the Premier League that their better players are going to be coveted by other clubs,” Palmer told Football League World.

“One player who is attracting a lot of interest at the moment is Sander Berge.

“Burnley paid £12 million for the player from Sheffield United in a season that saw Burnley relegated.

“He was voted player of the season and player’s player of the season.

“His contract runs until 2027, so unless the player pushes through a move, I’m sure Burnley would like to keep him with their intentions to get an immediate return back to the Premier League.

Related Ipswich Town interested in transfer deal for Burnley attacker The Clarets winger has emerged as a target for Kieran McKenna's newly-promoted side

“Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are believed to be really interested in the player, so unless the player looks to push through a move, and even if he wants to push through a move you would think Burnley would want £20 million plus for a player that is still under contract until 2027.

“Obviously they wouldn’t want to let him go, but as all players want to do, they want to play at the highest level they possibly can play.

“So, Burnley’s stance needs to be: yes.

"It has to be a fee in excess of £20 million, and I think that’s absolutely correct given what they’ve paid for him, given the season he’s had.

“And, as I said, he was their best player last season, so the stance is right.

“Having Sander Berge playing in the Championship when you know he can play at the level he has played at in the Premier League last season would be a huge boost for Burnley’s promotion chance under Scott Parker.

“Scott has two promotions in this league before, he knows what it’s all about to get promoted from the league, and maybe he can sit Sander Berge down and say ‘listen, give me one season and hopefully we’ll be back in the Premier League’.

“But we’ll have to wait and see, but the stance of £20 million is a fair price.”

Sander Berge's importance to Burnley

Sander Berge's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 46.78 Pass Completion (%) 88.10 Progressive Passes 4.91 Progressive Carries 1.92 Successful Take-ons 0.60 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.23 Progressive Passes Received 0.87

Berge signed for Burnley in a deal worth a reported £12 million last summer following the club’s promotion.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances in the Premier League, including 34 starts, but was unable to help the club maintain their place in the division (all stats from Fbref).

He contributed one goal and two assists, but the Clarets finished 19th in the table under Vincent Kompany.

Burnley have until 30 August to find a resolution to the situation surrounding his future, before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Sander Berge price is fair

If Burnley are going to cash in on Berge this summer, then it should only take a fee worth at least £20 million.

Berge could be key to a promotion push, making him a very valuable asset to have in the squad.

Given he has a contract until 2027, this also gives the Clarets a strong negotiating position.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce can stump up that kind of fee, but it would be a real coup if they could hold onto the midfielder while in the Championship given his talent.