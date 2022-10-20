“Felt like the old St Andrews” – Troy Deeney issues Birmingham City message after Burnley draw

Birmingham City made it just one defeat in their last eight Championship matches by earning a point against Burnley last night.

In a hard fought affair, the away side took a lead deep into the second half, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson netting for Burnley in the 74th minute.

However, the Blues did not let it dampen their spirit, going on to find an equaliser just six minutes later courtesy of Scott Hogan.

The match ended 1-1, with the point for Birmingham leaving the club sitting 14th in a condensed Championship table.

Posting on social media after the match, Blues skipper Troy Deeney thanked supporters for their support, praising the atmosphere inside St. Andrews despite large sections of the stadium remaining closed.

On Instagram, Deeney wrote: “A tireless and selfless effort last night from everyone against a great Burnley team! 💪🏾.”

“We have shown that we can compete with anyone on our day, but we will continue to keep pushing forward! ➡️.

“Thanks for your support last night, it felt like the old St Andrews again! 👏🏼.”

Birmingham City next face Blackburn Rovers away from home in what will be another tough test for the Blues.

Kick off at Ewood Park on Saturday is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

St Andrews must have been rocking last night.

And rightly so after the Blues recent performances.

John Eustace is doing a fantastic job at Birmingham City and it really feels like everyone has bought in to what he is trying to build.

Indeed, both the players and fans are onside, and hard-fought results like last night’s versus Burnley will certainly do that no harm, either.

From the outside looking in, the club feel rejuvenated and refreshed, and now have such a feel-good factor about them.

Not many people saw that coming nor these sorts of results, so all credit to Eustace and his players.