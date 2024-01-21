Highlights West Brom must secure a new contract for academy graduate Tom Fellows to prevent him from leaving, as he has the potential to grow in value and become an important player for the club.

Central defender Cedric Kipre has been in excellent form and should be signed to a long-term deal to ensure his continued presence at West Brom, as several clubs are tracking him.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has shown impressive qualities as a forward, should be retained by West Brom despite interest from other clubs, as he has become a key player and positive influence on the squad.

West Bromwich Albion will look to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League at the third attempt.

The Baggies have had their fortunes transformed since the arrival of Carlos Corberan last October, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term under the former Huddersfield Town coach, with the West Brom supporters dreaming of top flight football once again despite concerning off-field issues.

The West Midlands side find themselves in a precarious financial situation due to a lack of investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, and the club had to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November last year.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Retired Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Permanent Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Retired Permanent

Nine departures were sanctioned at The Hawthorns in order to balance the books and there is a fear more may follow in the new year as the club still work their way towards a completed takeover.

Here at Football League World, we list three players West Brom cannot afford to lose during the January transfer window.

Tom Fellows

First up is Albion academy graduate Fellows, who is entering a breakthrough campaign in a blue and white shirt.

After gaining his first experience in the EFL on loan with Crawley Town last season, Corberan elected to give the 20-year-old an opportunity to impress, and he has rewarded the Baggies boss with his first professional goals for the club in the FA Cup and Championship.

With Fellows beginning to earn significant minutes for his boyhood club, rumours about a move away have surfaced as he approaches the final few months of his current contract.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on his X account that Fellows was being monitored by Premier League outfit Everton and would be immediately loaned out if he was to sign for the Toffees.

Fellows has the potential to grow his stock even further in the Championship and surge in value for Albion to profit off at such a young age.

Too many times in the past West Brom have let go of academy stars before they reached the peak of their powers, with the likes of Finn Azaz, Morgan Rogers, Sam Field and Tim Iroegbunam all slipping through the net.

After cementing himself as an integral part of the squad, the Baggies should do all they can to agree a new contract with the winger and let him firmly focus about his work on the pitch.

Cedric Kipre

Next up is central defender Kipre, who has acted like a new signing to the club since working with Corberan.

The Ivorian returned from his loan spell at Cardiff City last term after making 42 appearances for the Bluebirds and is earning the most consistent run of game time in a West Brom shirt since signing back in 2020.

Fabrizio Romano also hinted on his X account that Kipre could be on the move as his contract is set to expire in the summer, claiming clubs from the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga are tracking the 27-year-old.

Similarly, to Fellows, Albion simply have to tie Kipre down to a long-term deal given how excellent he has been, with the backline under Corberan a shining light since the Spaniard took the hotseat in B71.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Rounding off the list is Thomas-Asante, who has led the Albion forward line for significant periods since moving to the West Midlands.

It has been an impressive rise from League Two football to the second tier, and the 25-year-old has managed to maintain peak fitness levels while long-term injuries have succumbed in recent times to Daryl Dike and summer recruit Josh Maja.

Thomas-Asante’s tenacious work rate and clinical eye for goal have been two invaluable qualities he has added to the group since joining, which has caught the attention of some of Albion’s Championship rivals.

BirminghamLive reported back in the summer transfer window that the Baggies had rejected a £2 million bid from Stoke City for the forward, while journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on deadline day that Leeds United had explored a late move for the Ghanaian, but neither of those negotiations reached an advanced stage.

Regardless of the financial struggles surrounding West Brom, Thomas-Asante has established himself as a key component and a positive influence on the first team squad, and Albion must hold on to the talented frontman if they wish to maintain their chances of success this season.