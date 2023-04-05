Sunderland held an open training session at the Stadium of Light this week and footage of a dazzling Patrick Roberts' run has caught the attention of Black Cats fans on Twitter.

Talent has never been an issue for the 26-year-old but he's struggled for consistency since his eye-catching loan spell at Celtic earlier on in his career.

The move to Sunderland on a free transfer from Manchester City last January has seen him get back to his best. Roberts helped his new side win promotion from League One last term and has been a mainstay in the side as they've established themselves in the Championship in 2022/23.

What did Patrick Roberts do at Sunderland training?

There have been some ridiculous moments along the way and the winger delivered another in training this week - slaloming through his teammates on a mazy run before being body checked by Luke O'Nien.

Unsurprisingly, the footage of Roberts from the opening training session has attracted attention from Sunderland supporters.

Many have taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about the winger...

While others have taken a different approach...

And some have reacted to O'Nien's agricultural challenge...