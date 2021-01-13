‘Feels way wide of the mark’ – John Barnes identifies £50m EFL player as ‘great’ investment for Liverpool: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ex-Liverpool attacker John Barnes has suggested that signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr would be a smart move for his former club.

The forward was a target of a string of Premier League clubs in the summer but remains a Hornets player and has scored four times and added five assists in their strong start to life back in the Championship.

Barnes has told BonusCodeBets (via Goal) that Sarr, who it is understood is valued at £50 million by Watford, would be a “great” long-term investment for Liverpool.

So, would the 22-year-old be a good signing for the Anfield outfit? And is he good enough for Liverpool?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Do Liverpool actually need him? I don’t think so.

They signed Diogo Jota instead of him back in the summer, with the Wolves forward providing the perfect competition for their lethal front-three.

He’s injured at the moment, of course, which is hurting Liverpool.

However, signing Sarr wouldn’t be a sensible move given the options Klopp has when everyone is fully fit.

At the moment it is Jota, Firmino, Mane, and Salah to go into three positions, which is fine. You’ve then got cover from the wider squad.

Barnes just feels way wide of the mark here with this verdict.

George Dagless

Jury is out, I would say.

I like Sarr as a player and the quality that he has but I think it’s tough to say whether he is quite good enough for Liverpool.

They’ve obviously got world class footballers and I think Diogo Jota has shown that you need to be exceptional to get in the side, which he has done to be fair.

For me, Sarr is not quite at that level yet but, of course, moving there would improve him and he is only a young player.

I certainly think he’ll be a Premier League player again before too long but for the fee they are asking Liverpool will know they can get even better for similar money given their recent successes.

I’d say unless the asking price comes down considerably, Liverpool won’t bother.

Toby Wilding

I’m not sure they necessarily need him right now.

With the number of attacking options Liverpool have available to them at the minute, I don’t really feel like this ought to be a priority for them, especially given their injury problems at centre back.

However, if they were to move on a player such as Origi, I could see Sarr being a decent option to bring in as cover at Anfield, given he performed well in the Premier League in a struggling Watford side last season, and could therefore impress to an even greater extent in this stronger Liverpool team.

Indeed, given the level of interest there has previously been in Sarr, you certainly feel there is an expectation he is good enough for the higher end of the Premier League table, meaning this could be worth looking into for Jurgen Klopp and co. before another team beat them to it, which could then come back to bite Liverpool.