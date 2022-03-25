“Feels like the right decision” – Stoke City player takes stance amid previous Aston Villa and Everton interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar has stated that he sees his future being at the bet365 Stadium despite interest from Premier League sides earlier in the campaign, with the Australian international speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The 23-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Michael O’Neill’s men prior to his injury, standing out as a star defender in the backline and making a big contribution to the Potters’ promising start to the campaign.

His season was cut short in a cruel fashion though, suffering an anterior crucial ligament injury on international duty back in November, a setback that required surgery with the Australian looking to make his return next term.

This is a major shame, not just for Stoke but on an individual level too with the likes of Aston Villa and Everton both being linked with his signature after seeing him become one of Stoke’s most integral players.

With this interest from elsewhere in mind and taking other factors into account, is remaining in Staffordshire for the foreseeable future the best career decision the centre-back could make?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts.

Billy Mulley

It’s hard to say really.

It’s nice to see a player thinking staying put is better for him than moving because most of the time a footballer will think the grass is greener on the other side.

Clearly, this is a potential boost for Stoke because he is a good young player with plenty of room to grow, and I do think eventually we will see him in the Premier League in the future.

That said, then, it’s perhaps a surprise he’s not looking to move but if he thinks he is going to be playing a lot more at Stoke rather than elsewhere this is the best decision for him.

Playing time is crucial for any player, and it appears he’s very well aware of that.

Charlie Gregory

Harry Souttar has done exceptionally well at Stoke so far and it wasn’t that long ago that clubs further up the pyramid were linked with a deal for him.

An injury put paid to his hopes of a move away but staying with the Potters could be a good move for the player. It could be the right call for his career too, with the club having helped him rehabilitate from his ongoing issues.

In addition, he became the player he is now – and one of the best in his position – thanks to his work with Michael O’Neill’s team.

It might take some time to get him to his best again after recovering from this but he’s in the right place to do it and if he can help Stoke kick on by staying there and performing for them, then it could be a win-win for the player and the club.

Marcus Ally

There is an element of uncertainty when a player has been out injured for a long period of time, of how long, if at all, it will take them to return to the performance levels they had shown before the injury.

Therefore, this feels like the right decision for Souttar, to knuckle down and get his career back on track next season where he knows he will be first choice.

Rather than taking a potential Premier League move and having to get back up to speed with limited appearances.

If the Aussie can show signs of a full recovery in the first half of next season then interest in his services could return by January.