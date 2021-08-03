‘Feels like something of a priority now’ – Sheffield Wednesday face decision over Birmingham deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove remains an option for Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at St Andrew’s and the Blues are said to be open to letting him leave before the end of the window.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls now? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Losing Josh Windass for the first two months of the season is a massive blow. Wednesday need to start fast and, to start fast, they are going to have a reliable source of goals upfront.

With that in mind, it feels like something of a priority now.

Cosgrove obviously struggled after moving to Birmingham and he didn’t score in 12 Championship appearances. However, there’s a case to say that stepping down a level will, ultimately, help him.

The 24-year-old scored goals regularly up in Scotland and he could replicate that in League One. It’s going to be a competitive division, but the standard maybe mirrors what’s underneath the Old Firm in Scotland a little bit more than the Championship.

When Windass returns, he could complement the Wednesday favourite too. So, it does seem to tick a lot of boxes right now.

George Harbey

I think this could be a decent addition for the Owls.

Things haven’t really worked out for Cosgrove since he made the move to Birmingham for whatever reason, and I thought he’d turn out to be a good signing for Blues.

But his goal record in the SPFL was impressive so he is clearly a goalscorer, and I’d back him to thrive in League One if he joined Wednesday.

The Owls may have signed Florian Kamberi on loan, but they are in need of a real number nine who can lead the line and provide a focal point.

Cosgrove is good in the air, good at holding up play and is a fox in the box, and that’s exactly what Darren Moore’s side needs.

Phil Spencer

Sam Cosgrove would be an excellent option for Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker is a proven goalscorer but things just haven’t quite worked out for him at Birmingham City just yet.

The former Aberdeen man just needs a platform and a run of games to find his goalscoring boots once again and Hillsborough could be the ideal place to do just that.

Wednesday are looking like they’ll be a real force this term and having an out-and-out striker like Cosgrove in the side would undoubtedly bolster their promotion hopes.

If the Owls can pull this off then it could be a great deal.