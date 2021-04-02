‘Feels like a typical Norwich signing’ – Canaries join Newcastle, Palace and others in race for 21-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly keeping tabs on Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo but look as though they could face some serious competition.

According to TEAMtalk, the Canaries are one of a string of clubs, including feels like a typical Norwich signing, monitoring the 21-year-old with Crystal Palace leading the race.

But would he be a good signing for Norwich? And would he get in their XI?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

This feels like a typical Norwich signing.

The Canaries are always on the lookout for young, up-and-coming talent to compliment the youngsters they have nurtured through the academy and introduced to the first team.

Semenyo has had a good season at Ashton Gate, and it’s the first time in his career where he looks set to play over 50 games in one campaign in all competitions.

That will have benefited him a lot, and he’s also contributed to a few goals which shows how much of a threat he can be in the final third.

I think Norwich would match his ambitions and it’d be a good move for him.

Ned Holmes

Norwich have made some very smart moves in recent years, signing young players and helping them achieve their potential.

With that in mind, signing Semenyo would certainly be on-brand for the Canaries and could give them a different option to the majority of the players in their current squad.

His raw pace and directness make him a real threat, so he could be a really useful player for Farke to have in his squad moving forward.

For me, he’s not quite ready to start for them – particularly as they’ll be playing in the Premier League next term – but off the bench he could do some damage.

Toby Wilding

I think this could be a smart piece of business for Norwich.

I do like the look of Semenyo, who certainly seems to be a rather promising player, who certainly isn’t afraid to take on defenders, even those that are more experienced than him.

As a result, Semenyo could provide the Canaries with another useful attacking outlet, and since he is still young, and likely to improve with experience, he may only become a more useful asset as time goes on, meaning this could deal could earn Norwich a useful asset for the future, and indeed the present.

However, when you look at the attacking talent that Norwich have on their books now, I do think it could be difficult for Semenyo to walk straight into the starting lineup at Carrow Road, if Norwich retain the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell beyond this summer, although potential departures for those sorts of players could change that situation.